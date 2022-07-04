EMERGENCY services were called in to a three vehicle crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 6.13pm last night (July 3) to Ripley Road in Scotton near Knaresborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "Knaresborough and Harrogate crews attended a three vehicle Road traffic collision.
"Crews extricated a female passenger and assisted the ambulance service at the scene."
