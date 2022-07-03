A SUPERB new community hall has been created in a village near York at a cost of just over half a million pounds.

The eco-friendly hall, built by Poppleton Methodist Church behind its chapel, has underfloor heating from an air source heat pump, solar panels on the roof, double glazed windows and is of timber framed construction with full insulation.

Spokesman Peter Scholtz said the church held a short service to bless the hall so members could start using it as soon as possible.

"Since then, church members and supporters have completed a wall around the garden, built a garden path and levelled the ground and laid turf," he said.

"We have also held our first pantomime and had an open day for the local residents. The new hall and garden are thus fully up and running.

"We are now planning a more formal opening to which all will be welcome, but we particularly wanted to invite the people and organisations that have helped to deliver the project – grant givers, supporters, the architects and construction partners and many others without whom the project would not have been possible.

"The event, hosted by our Minister Ian Hill, will take place on Saturday July 23, starting with welcome and thanks in the chapel at 3 pm followed by refreshments in the new hall,with the opportunity to look around the new facilities and garden."

He said the new hall had been built behind the chapel in the old garden. "The new facilities include the hall itself, a tearoom, a meeting room, a disabled toilet and two other toilets," he said.

"Also, there is a store and a plant room. The new hall, toilet and tearoom can be closed off from the rest of the church so is useful for organisations with strict safeguarding requirements.

"The hall has a recessed stage which can be deployed when needed and is flush with the hall floor the rest of the time.

"The new facilities have substantial eco friendly features such as underfloor heating from an Air Source Heat Pump, solar panels on the roof, double glazed windows, timber framed construction with full insulation."

He said there was stage lighting with a control panel, a sound system and a projector with a retractable screen.

"A garden has been created in new land behind the hall," he said.

"It is reached via patio doors from the hall on to a patio area with a paved path around the large lawn. The hall can seat about 100 people and fulfil a vast range of purposes from the Under 5’s Playgroup, children’s parties, concerts and shows, clubs and societies etc."

He said the total cost of the building was just over £500,000 and was fully paid for, with the money raised by fundraising events, grants, legacies and donations.

*For details of room hire, including charges, booking forms and enquiries, go to www.poppletonmethodistchurch.org.uk