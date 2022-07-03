A CAR has caught fire after colliding with a drystone wall on a North Yorkshire road.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that the crash happened overnight on the A6108 near Middleham.

He said it had been worrying when firefighters and he arrived at the scene, not knowing if there were any occupants inside, but it emerged the driver had left the scene uninjured.

"The driver was located by my colleagues and failed a roadside breath test," he said. "He has been interviewed and charged with drink driving."