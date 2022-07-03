A YORKSHIRE Air Ambulance helicopter has landed on York's outskirts this afternoon.
The helicopter was spotted taking off from an artificial turf pitch at Monks Cross, near the LNER community stadium by former Press business editor Nadia Jefferson-Brown.
She understood that it was called to deal with a medical emergency,adding: "Wishing the patient a speedy recovery."
