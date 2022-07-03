A MOTORCYCLE was deliberately set on fire in a York car park early today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its Acomb crew was called to reports of the motorcycle on fire in a car park in Knavesmire Road, York, at 4.27am.

The motorbike was well alight when they arrived, and they used a hose reel to extinguish it.

A spokesperson said the fire had been started deliberately and the motorcycle was destroyed.