A MOTORCYCLE was deliberately set on fire in a York car park early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its Acomb crew was called to reports of the motorcycle on fire in a car park in Knavesmire Road, York, at 4.27am.
The motorbike was well alight when they arrived, and they used a hose reel to extinguish it.
A spokesperson said the fire had been started deliberately and the motorcycle was destroyed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here