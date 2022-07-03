THE living room of a house in York was badly damaged by fire early today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb went to the blaze in Academy Drive, Dringhouses, at 1.20am.

They used hosereels to extinguish the fire, which caused '40 per cent' fire damage to the living room, and smoke logging to the rest of the property.

A spokesperson said a mother and son who lived at the property were given a precautionary check-up for slight inhalation of smoke.

They said the fire was believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

Another house fire happened half an hour earlier in North Drive, Sherburn in Elmet.

A crew from Tadcaster, alongside a crew from Garforth, went to the property, but the fire was out on their arrival. The fire was caused by a pan left unattended.