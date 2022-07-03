FLOWERS left by graves at a North Yorkshire cemetery have had their heads pulled off, causing great upset to grieving families and friends.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that damaging items left at loved one’s grave was 'an appalling' act and also a crime.
"This has been happening at Thirsk Cemetery over recent weeks," it said.
"Predominantly, this is someone pulling the heads off flowers left at graves, which has caused a lot of upset for grieving families and friends."
It urged anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who knows who is responsible for the damage, to phone 101 quoting reference number 12220112182.
