THIS is the moment a group of masked and hooded protesters was stopped and grabbed by police in York city centre this afternoon.
The Press observed the group of about ten men and women, wearing black masks and hoods, approach today's protests and counter-protests in St Helen's Square from the direction of Davygate.
They were turned away by police and they then walked along Davygate, down New Street and into Coney Street.
They then began to run towards the protests in the square but their path was blocked by police who surrounded them and detained two.
The protesters did not have banners to indicate who they were, apart from one with a hunt saboteur's flag.
Asked by The Press why they were all wearing black masks, one said it was because they did not want to be identified, while another said they were simply following Covid rules.
Police did not reveal what action was being taken.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here