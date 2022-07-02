A HORSE which became stuck in mud after falling in a North Yorkshire field has been rescued by firefighters.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Scarborough and Malton responded to a report of a horse called Jubilee who had been stuck in mud for a long period of time.
"Crews used animal rescue equipment along with a telehandler to assist the horse to its feet and assisted it until it was able to stand on its own. Jubilee was left in the care of its owner and a vet."
Fire crews tweeted that the horse was called Jubilee because it was born on the Queen's Golden Jubilee 20 years ago, and rejected by the Household Cavalry for being too big at 18 hands.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here