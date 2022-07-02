THE driver of this car was seriously injured when it crashed into a hedge on a North Yorkshire road.
Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted this picture of the single vehicle collision, which happened in Welham Road, Norton. It originally said: "Luckily no serious injuries."
But now it has issued an update saying the suspected driver of the vehicle has got serious injuries and North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101 and quote job 93 of the 2nd July.
