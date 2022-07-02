THE driver of this car fortunately escaped without serious injury when it crashed into a hedge on a North Yorkshire road.
Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted this picture of the single vehicle collision, which happened in Welham Road, Norton.
"What a mess!" it tweeted. "Luckily no serious injuries."
