SEVEN more Covid patients have been admitted to York and Scarborough hospitals.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said yesterday that it was treating 112 confirmed and suspected Covid patients, compared with 105 on Thursday.
It said three of the 112 Covid patients were currently in critical care.
Latest statistics show that the number of people infected in the UK has more than doubled since the start of June, with around 2.3 million people testing positive.
The number of people in hospital with Covid across the UK is 10,081 - up by around 2,500 in a week, although more than half will be there for other reasons, such as a fracture or a stroke.
The increase in cases is being driven by BA.4 and BA.5, two mutated sub-variants of Omicron.
Research has shown that they can "substantially escape" the protection from either vaccination or infection, but protection against becoming severely ill and ending up in hospital is largely holding up.
