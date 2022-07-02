THREE youths were rescued after climbing on to a roof and becoming stuck.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened yesterday evening in Shute Road, Catterick Garrison.
It said crews from Colburn assisted police in 'retrieving' the youths, who had climbed on top of a single storey commercial property and become stuck on the roof.
"Crews used a triple extension ladder and assisted them down," it added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here