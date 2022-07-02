A BLOOD taking service at York's LNER Community Stadium has been temporarily suspended.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the service had been suspended 'due to unforeseen circumstances.'

"Our staff will be relocating to the blood taking department at York Hospital until the issue is resolved," it said.

"If your blood test is not urgent, please consider waiting until next week before attending.

"If you need to have your blood test urgently, please come to the phlebotomy (blood taking) department at York Hospital. We will update when the stadium service reopens."