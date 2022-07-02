POLICE have stepped up patrols in a village near York, following a spike in anti-social behaviour.
North Yorkshire Police said it was conducting high visibility and plain clothed patrols in Riccall, between York and Selby.
"The extra patrols are in place to help deter offenders, prevent crime and where necessary, we will continue to enforce,"said a spokesperson.
"You are our eyes and ears. Please keep reporting matters and intelligence to us and we will take the necessary actions – thank you!
"Remember it is 101 or 999 if urgent. Or please use Crimestoppers to report matters anonymously in confidence and we can take the necessary actions. You can also now report anti-social behaviour online: https://orlo.uk/Kxmke."
