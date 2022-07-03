A CONTROVERSIAL planning application submitted by the National Railway Museum (NRM) will go before councillors next week (July 7).

The NRM want to build a new central hall which would link both sides of the museum and become a focal point for the wider redevelopment of the York Central site.

The application, which has attracted 119 objections, was supposed to be decided last week but the council postponed the meeting because people who had commented on the proposals had not been told when it was going to happen.

The plan has come under fire from residents and councillors in Leeman Road – currently a direct route towards York – which will close to allow for the expansion.

There has been strong criticism too about a walkway agreement which dictates how people will be able to get through the museum towards the city centre.

Residents have said they want 24/7 access, but they will only be able to get through the museum during opening hours, which are currently Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

In their objection, Holgate councillors David Heaton, Rachel Melly and Kallum Taylor said: “The plans still remove the only route that is direct and always available for the 4,000 residents living in the Leeman Road area.

“If this application is approved there will be no other route available which meets both of these requirements.”

NRM director Judith McNichol said: “The proposals for Central Hall are a once in a generation opportunity to create the ‘world’s railway museum’ in York.”

Council officers are recommending the plan, which includes an exhibition space and cafe, is approved.

Councillors will make the final decision on Thursday, July 7 at 4.30pm.