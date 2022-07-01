NORTH Yorkshire Police say there will be a heightened police presence in York city centre tomorrow afternoon when political protests are planned.

The force said it had been notified about a demonstration in St Helens Square, which would start at 12.30pm and was expected to last for a couple of hours.

"We’re well-rehearsed at dealing with events of this nature," it said. "People visiting York on Saturday should expect to see a heightened police presence and they should feel reassured by this.

"Everyone has the right to voice their opinion. Peaceful protest is key part of UK democracy and we will manage the protest in line with our legal responsibilities.

"We would ask that both residents and demonstrators respect these rights and each other’s opinions, so that the event can take place in a peaceful manner without any incident."

Anne-Marie Waters is said to be planning a protest in the square on behalf of a group called "For Britain"and York Stand up to Racism has said it plans to stage a peaceful counter-protest.

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for safer communities at City of York Council, said: “We recognise that everyone has a right to protest where that protest respects the rights of others. However, as a Human Rights City, an Anti-Racist City and a City of Sanctuary we cannot endorse extreme views focussed on hatred and disrespect for others."