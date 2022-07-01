DO you recognise this man?

North Yorkshire Police is investigating criminal damage to a car near Selby after it was daubed with spray paint.

they say the incident happened in Byram, Selby on Sutton Lane at 7.15am on May 22.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220087478 when passing on information."