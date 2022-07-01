A YORK refugee charity is calling out to landlords to help Ukrainian refugees find longer term homes due to fears of homelessness.

Thankfully, no refugees are homeless in York, although the increase of Ukrainian arrivals across England has put them at greater risk.

Ukrainians fleeing the conflict with Russia can apply for one of two visa schemes to seek refuge in the UK – the Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

Unlike The Family Visa scheme, which involves family members of Ukrainians hosting them in the UK, the Homes for Ukraine scheme is funded by the Government, in which a UK citizen hosts refugees for a minimum of six months.

With this six month minimum ending for the first hosts, such as a match not being successful or a host not wanting to continue, no extensions or updates to the scheme have been announced.

Rebecca Russell, of York’s City of Sanctuary, said: “The visa schemes were put in place as an immediate reaction to the situation, as something had to be done very quickly.

“York has been incredible, and we are now appealing to landlords to find housing for them – where do these families go after the six months is up with their hosts? Council housing is not an option due to long waiting lists, and the guests have been under a great deal of trauma.”

According to Home Office data, there are 172 refugees staying with sponsors in York as of June 13, and 244 successful visa applications as of June 14.

This has increased from 120 and 202 respectively from May.

Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, told The Press that the Government has a “duty to ensure that refugees are given security here”.

She said: “The disparity of support and funding between the two schemes, results in Ukrainians being left inadequately housed or finding themselves homeless.

“The matching process is delicate and challenging, which is why Government needs to do far more to enable refugees to be able to gain their independence, gain language skills and access work.

“The barriers created by the visa scheme is still delaying refugees being able to come to the UK, and Government have a duty to do more to support people as they seek a place of sanctuary.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure & Communities at City of York Council, said: “We are fortunate to have many potential sponsors in York and so, in the very small number of cases where the placement has needed to end, we have immediately been able to move the guests to a new sponsor.

“Our YorHome team would be glad to hear from any landlord willing to rent out homes at the Local Housing Allowance rate.”

Rebecca added: “Mismatching hosts with guests have been an inevitable risk, at the Sanctuary we can bridge the gap if things don’t work out.”