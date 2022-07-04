MORE than 2,000 villagers in Wheldrake still don't have easy access to a GP, TWO YEARS after their local surgery closed.

The village's city councillor, Christian Vassie, says the surgery shut its doors to patients early in the pandemic - and has not reopened since.

"It is causing serious problems for residents in Wheldrake," Cllr Vassie said.

"Those people without access to cars face paying £30 - £40 for a taxi to take them from Wheldrake to Elvington to see the doctors. A significant number of people are struggling to find this kind of money."

The problem is that the surgery building in Wheldrake has been deemed 'unsafe'.

The Vale of York CCG, which is responsible for GP healthcare in the area, says it has commissioned a survey of the surgery building to 'assess the size of the investment required'.

"To date, without the additional funding being identified, from a health delivery perspective the building is unsafe to be used," a CCG spokesperson said. "We hope to have an update as soon as possible."

The Wheldrake surgery is part of the Elvington Medical Practice.

In a letter to Wheldrake patients sent out in March this year, the practice said the surgery building had already been in a 'state of deterioration' before the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, over the last two years further deterioration has occurred internally and externally with additional issues to the roof and plumbing," the letter says. "Before we can open the Wheldrake branch we must ensure that it is safe."

An Elvington Medical Practice spokesperson told The Press the practice had realised as long ago as 2015 that the Wheldrake surgery needed 'significant improvements'. But a bid for funding in 2015 had failed.

The door of Wheldrake surgery

The practice says it 'continues to work closely with NHS England management and other partners, including the local authority, with regards to future options'.

During the pandemic, the surgery was used as a 'hot' site where doctors could see suspected Covid patients, but was not open as a general surgery.

When The Press asked what arrangements the practice had made to try to make it easier for Wheldrake people to access a GP, we were referred to its March letter to patients.

This says GPs from Elvington can visit housebound patients in Wheldrake where this is 'clinically indicated'.

But it makes clear doctors will NOT visit patients in Wheldrake simply because they have difficulty getting to Elvington.

"Transport issues are not a valid reason to request a home visit," the letter says.

"Until such a time that Wheldrake surgery reopens, we will have to ask you to travel to Elvington. If and when the surgery in Wheldrake does re-open, we will of course do our best to see patients at their preferred site."

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said he was 'very much aware' of local concern about the lack of a GP service in Wheldrake.

Julian Sturdy MP

"I know the practice has been in talks with the CCG about maintaining the village’s GP service and understand Elvington Medical have been doing their best to provide services to Wheldrake despite this constraint," he said.

"We must remember local GP surgeries have continued to work hard amid soaring everyday demand and the burden of the pandemic."