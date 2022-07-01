A former top judge at York Crown Court has called it a day and permanently hung up his judge's robes.

Judge Paul Batty QC was the Honorary Recorder of York from 2015 to 2019.

He handled the most serious cases that came before the York court during his time in the city.

From time to time he ordered public rewards for public spirited members of the public which they received from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire in special ceremonies for their actions in catching criminals or bringing them to justice. such as the five villagers and postal who stopped armed post officer raiders in a village near Whitby,

Among the trials he presided over was that of school bus driver Graham Jones, then 53, of Linton-on-Ouse who stranded his busload of children in floodwater during the 2015 floods after ignoring road closed signs. Jones was jailed.

Judge Batty also sat on a very unusual trial where four builders faced allegations of religious assault of a church-going apprentice. They were acquitted.

He jailed a mother for nine years after she admitted two charges of sexually abusing her infant daughter and distributing indecent pictures of children.

After he left York, major health problems prevented Judge Batty sitting regularly again.