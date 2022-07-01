A YORK train operator is asking people to only travel if essential this weekend.

TransPennine Express, whose trains run from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester an Liverpool, is asking customers across the North and into Scotland to only travel if their journey is strictly necessary.

The company says that increased levels of staff sickness mean that they will now be running a reduced number of services across all routes on both Saturday (July 2) and Sunday (July 3).

Customers planning to travel to an event this weekend, are asked to instead, seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “Unfortunately, high levels of staff sickness mean we will be running a reduced number of services this weekend.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people’s plans.

“Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend, and anyone making an essential journey should plan ahead, check very carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as late notice delays and cancellations are possible.”

Anyone making an essential journey with TPE this weekend is strongly advised to check their train before they travel via the TPE website: tpexpress.co.uk or using National Rail Enquiries: nationalrail.co.uk Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services this weekend.