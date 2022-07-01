A NEW £4.5m luxury spa retreat in North Yorkshire is preparing to welcome guests by the end of summer.

Set in the splendour of the North Yorkshire Moors countryside near Helmsley, the Yorkshire Spa Retreat will welcome its first guests this September.

The £4.5m resort will offer upmarket holiday lodges with access to a luxury nature-inspired spa, bar and restaurant.

The contemporary living accommodation will be high-spec say the owners and will be made up of a combination of luxury lodges and a unique shepherd's hut fitted with modern amenities.

Features will include fully fitted kitchens, open plan living and dining space, fireplaces, utility rooms, walk-in wardrobes, super king beds and hot tubs.

The VIP lodges will have outdoor hot tubs and kitchens.

Miles Dewhurst, the business's CEO, said: “After acquiring the land at the beginning of this year and gaining planning permission in April, we’ve worked tirelessly with local architects and builders to create a luxurious and stylish base for the perfect relaxing getaway. We’re thrilled to be in a position to welcome our first guests this September.”

The park boasts an on-site spa which includes steam room, sauna, Himalayan salt chamber, hydro-therapy outdoor pool and a huge wild swim pond, ideal for guests who are interested in wild swimming.

There is also a large relaxation dome for yoga, Pilates and meditation.

Guests can also book from a range of treatments including the Honey Butter Connection and Hypnotic Tribal Sleep, which use luxury, all-natural skincare from Tribal 517.

Non-residents are welcome to use the spa facilities, and are invited to book full or half day spa experiences.

The onsite restaurant called The Dome will be open to both guests and non-guests and will provide a wide range of food choices serving local produce.

Miles added: "Set in over 11-acres of rolling Yorkshire parkland, this oasis of tranquillity provides holiday makers with an ideal place to relax and unwind while enjoying the open countryside."

The area surrounding Yorkshire Spa Retreat is made up of a number of national parks with an abundance of country walks.

It is just a short drive away is Castle Howard, Rievaulx Abbey, the market town of Helmsley.

Prices start from £499 per week, with bookings now live via Hoseasons.

Find out more at www.yorkshire-spa-retreat.co.uk