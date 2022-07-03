A 'Mods and Rockers' charity bike ride in memory of two remarkable York women who died of cancer during the pandemic has raised £1,000.

Scores of ageing mods and rockers belonging to the York Inset Scooter Club climbed on their scooters and motorbikes in April for their charity ride to the Mended Drum at Huby.

The ride - the first of its kind for two years because of Covid - was dedicated to two York women who both died of cancer during the pandemic: former PA to successive Lord Mayors of York, Anne Platt, and former York Civic Trust office manager Michaela Dobson.

Every rider taking part donated £5. That, together with badge sales and donations, raised a grand total of £1,000 for the Magnolia Centre, the cancer centre at York Hospital where both women were treated.

Club members presented a giant cheque to Emma Sargent of the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity at their regular haunt, the Walnut Tree pub in Heworth, on Tuesday night

The presentation was made by scooter club president (and Normandy veteran) Ken Cooke.

Ken also presented scooter club committee member Sophie Chadwick with a card to celebrate her 30th birthday - along with a cake by Apple Tree Cakery.

Scooter club member Nick Beilby said: "We had a wonderful evening and remembered two inspirational and very brave ladies, Michaela Dobson and Anne Platt. We were delighted to welcome Anne’s husband Chris and Michaela's twins Beth and James. Former Sheriffs Brian Watson and John Kenny also gave their support."

Both Michaela and Anne were big supporters of the York Inset Scooter Club, as well as of York Normandy Veterans.

Former Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick, who knew Anne well, paid tribute to her aheda of the April ride.

"She was a remarkable woman," he said. "Everyone who knew her had enormous respect for Anne. She just made everything so easy."

Duncan Marks of York Civic trust paid a similar tribute to Michaela.

"You couldn't have wished for a more cheerful person to represent your organisation," he said. "She is still hugely missed."

Until April's event, the annual Mods and Rockers bike ride hadn't been run since 2019 because of Covid. But until 2019 it had run every year since 2005.

The scooter club, which runs the event, was itself set up in 2002 - and, despite its name, includes both bikers and scooter riders.