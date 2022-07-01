A YORK street celebrated it's community spirit and history with a party to mark it's 100th year.

Tang Hall's Eighth Street, the second street to be built on Tang Hall’s estate, to Carter Avenue was packed with 150 to 200 people throughout Saturday, June 18, as they marked the estate’s centenary with a street party.

The centenary of Tang Hall tied in with the year of the Jubilee celebrations due to the timely visit of a famous painter.

LS Lowry's painting on Melrosegate bridge Picture: Bernadette Oxberry

Artist LS Lowry, had come to Tang Hall in 1952, the year of Her Majesty’s coronation, and he painted the view of Tang Hall from Melrosegate bridge, commissioned by York Art Gallery.

Eighth Avenue resident, Bernadette Oxberry, got the idea for the centenary street party during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

She told The Press that although Tang Hall has many Houses of Multiple Occupancy due to the students from the two universities, meaning they lose a sense on continuity, residents were in the full community spirit over the lockdown.

Minister Ukulele band Picture: Bernadette Oxberry

She said: "A neighbour across the street had baked buns for people to quickly take while social distancing, and it made me realise that we could do something bigger. I’ve been collecting things for the centenary party for over a year.

“I love Tang Hall, we have lovely neighbours with a wide mix of people and it’s a nice place to live - I hope other streets have parties for their centenaries."

Kelly Badacchino, Sue Shooter and Bernadette Oxberry Kelly works for Tang Hall big local and Sue Shooter with a youth group based at Tang Hall Community Centre Picture: Bernadette Oxberry

The street party came together along with the help of businesses in York chipping in, allowing for the event to be at little to no cost.

This included most of the food provided by Yourcafe, which would have otherwise gone to landfill.

The bunting, plates, and cups were donated by Morrisons and M&S in York, including Jubilee themed decorations that were previously displayed in their shop windows, and bulbs and palettes from B&Q, which were planted down the street’s railings.

Bernadette Oxberry with Jubilee decorations Picture: Bernadette Oxberry

Bernadette arranged for the street to be closed to traffic with City of York council and laid out a carpet on the roads so that the children could play safely, with toys bought from charity shops.

The councillors, Cllr Robert Webb, Cllr Claire Douglas and Cllr Anne Hook, of City of York council, also attended for an hour in which Bernadette says she was “delighted” about.

Minister Ukulele, a new local band who perform at Tang Hall Community Centre, played at the party and handed out song sheets for guests to sing along to.

Bernadette has a long family history of Tang Hall. Her father Brian Oxberry grew up there as one of the first residents in the 1930s, and she herself has lived there for 35 years, and worked at Tang Hall Community Centre for 28 years.