A POPULAR 10km run in York is set to make a return to the city next month - with thousands of keen runners expected to take part.

Runners will cross the start line for the York 10K, sponsored by City of York Council, at 9.30am on Sunday August 7 in Knavesmire Road near to the racecourse - with the first finisher expected between 10 - 10.05am.

A spokesperson for the event said: "It has been described as one of the country’s most beautiful city runs. Since its launch in 2009, the event has also grown into one of Yorkshire’s most popular 10Ks.

"The York 10K offers runners the unique opportunity to race through the heart of this wonderful city.

"The route starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road, close to York Racecourse. It then takes in some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and the minster.

"The atmosphere will be electric from start to finish - and for runners chasing that elusive personal best, the flat and fast course is perfect."

The race office, baggage store and assembly zones open at 7.45am for the race to begin at 9.30am.

During the event, a team of pacers on the day will be pacing at five-minute intervals between 40 minutes and 1 hour 30 minutes to support runners through their experience.

The event's partner charities, including York Mind, York Against Cancer, RSPCA York and St Leonard's Hospice, will be on hand to meet and greet their runners and raise awareness of the important work they do.

Other sponsors include York Racecourse, The Yorkshire Society, Shokz, Coopah and YorkMix Radio.

Those who take part will be given a chip timing, a finisher's goody bag, a special t-shirt and an exclusive York 10K medal.

Road closures will protect runners and keep cars off the entire route. They will start at midday on Saturday (August 6) while Knavesmire Road closes until 2pm on Sunday once the event has finished.

The main set of closures will start at 4am on Sunday when Racecourse Road will close, Bishopthorpe Road and Campleshon Road will close from 7.30am - and the rest of the on-road route including Nunnery Lane, Clifford Street, Micklegate and Parliament Street will close at 8.30am.

Run organisers said Run For All will reopen the roads as soon as it is safe to do so, so timings for reopening will vary from road to road.

The event in 2021 was the first held in two years after postponements due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Further details can be found on the Run For All website at: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/york-10k/