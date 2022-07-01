Residents in Ryedale are invited to find out more about a pioneering green energy project at two special information events in July.

It follows the launch of Government-funded feasibility studies to see if natural heat can be drawn from deep gas extraction wells (including one originally drilled for fracking), and provided to homes and businesses.

The events are in Pickering and Malton on Wednesday July 6. People will also have the chance to take part in a survey about the scheme, which would be the first of its kind in the UK to repurpose these types of wells.

Third Energy, which owns 12 wells in Ryedale, has commissioned investigations to establish if they can be repurposed for geothermal energy. Ryedale District Council secured a £50,000 government grant to help fund the work. This sum has been match funded by the company, which has new owners and is no longer interested in using the wells for fracking or gas extraction.

If the project is shown to be viable, the wells could heat private homes, as well as leisure, commercial or agricultural buildings – bringing significant benefits for communities and the local economy.

The events are at Pickering Methodist Church Hall (2.30pm) and at Ryedale House in Malton (6.30pm). To register your place, send an email to: info@arch-comms.co.uk, stating which event you would like to attend.

Cllr Mike Potter, Member Champion for Climate Change at Ryedale District Council, said: “We are keen to hear what local residents think about the idea. These two special events in Pickering and Malton are a valuable opportunity for people to ask questions and find out more.”

They are part of a series of in-person and online events, including displays at Pickering Market, Pickering Library and the Malton Show. For more details, go to https://ryedale.commonplace.is/.