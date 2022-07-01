TICKETS are now on sale for a "non-stop" musical at a popular theatre in York.
NE Musicals York are in final stages of rehearsals for the "phenomenal" musical 'Priscilla Queen of the Desert' - which arrives at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in the city between July 20 and 24.
This new musical is full of renowned dance songs including It’s Raining Men, Hot Stuff, MacArthur Park, I Will Survive and many more.
The story is of three drag queens that take a journey from Sydney to Alice Springs across the desert in their special bus.
Steve Tearle, creative director at NE Musicals York, said: "The journey is full of dramatic dance routines, but above so many laugh out loud moments with costumes that have never been seen before in York - and of course the star of the show the Priscilla bus which will literally take your breath away.
"This show is one of the best I have directed. Anyone that sees this show will not be disappointed, with a cast of 30 with over 300 costumes this is not just a bus ride it’s a roller coaster of a ride."
Tickets are available now on the Joseph Rowntree Theatre website.
