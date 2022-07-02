THE popular Haxby Carnival is making a comeback - after a three-year, Covid-enforced absence.

It will begin - as usual - with a spectacular parade thought the village, before an afternoon of carnival fun at the Ethel Ward playing fields on July 9.

Haxby Town Council clerk Louanna Winch said that, because of covid, it hadn't been possible to hold the carnival since 2019.

"So this will be a wonderful celebration of being able to come together again!" she said.

"The Carnival has always been something for everyone in Haxby to enjoy. There's the parade, the fancy dress - it just creates happy memories and gets everyone involved!"

This year's parade - which starts at the junction of North Lane and The Village at 12.15 - will be led by the York Pipe Band. It will include everything from vintage cars and musicians to the local scout group, children's entertainer The Magic Hatter - and people in fancy dress.

Once the parade reaches the playing field, the real fun will begin. York town crier Ben Fry will welcome the Lord Mayor of York, cllr David Carr, and ask him to declare the carnival officially open.

There will be a stage with live performances - including by the Haxby pop choir, who have been rehearsing regularly in the village's Memorial hall - as well as stalls, a fun fair, face painting, a mini steam train, games - and, of course, a fancy dress competition.

There will also be money raised for local good causes - proceeds from the tombola will go to charity.

Louanna said the traditional carnival has run in Haxby for more years than most locals can remember.

"Many of our councillors remember going as kids!" she said.

Town councillor Mike Harrison said the return of the carnival would be a significant moment for the village.

"It will be tremendous to have the opportunity to bring everybody together again for the carnival," he said.

"It has been a difficult two years, and this is such a popular event with residents. We are very much looking forward to it being a great success!"

The carnival - organised by the town council with the help of a host of volunteers - is open to all. And the council is expecting a big turnout.

Louanna Winch said more than a thousand raffle tickets had been sold already.

So how many people does she expect to attend on the day?

"I think we could be near a couple of thousand people!" she said.