ALL RIGHT, I'll admit it. Holding my hands in the air, I admit that I am a miserable old fart. That seems to be the opinion of two letter writers to the Press (June 29) who took issue with me because I criticised Acomb cricket club for the loudness of its fundraising concert last Sunday, June 26.
That was not only my opinion. A lady living on Carr Lane, at some distance from the grounds, said that she found the sound disturbing.
There are those who believe that music is not music without decibels loud enough to make their teeth dance in their gums.
But these people might like to consider how very loud sounds can damage their hearing.
Human beings evolved in East Africa, where the loudest sounds to be heard were the rushing of storm winds and the occasional roaring of a lion.
For millions of years that is all our ancestors heard.
Amplifiers only arrived in the 20th century, and our hearing is not equipped to handle them.
Sound travels to our inner ears, setting up vibrations in the fluid which are detected by tiny hairs. These are delicate, and can be easily damaged or destroyed by excessive vibrations.
Hearing loss is gradual rather than immediate, so people may not realise that their hearing is failing them.
In pleading for consideration for the club's neighbours, I may be declaring a lost cause. But the club might like to consider their aural health and that of the people who, lemming-like, flock to these concerts.
David Martin,
Rosedale Avenue, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel