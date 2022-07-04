I HAD the misfortune to fall and break my wrist and collarbone on the tennis court last week because I didn't move my feet quickly enough!
The care and treatment I received from the staff in the Minor Injuries Dept and the Orthopaedic Clinic on the three visits since the fall has been fantastic.
I have been dealt with in a timely fashion, received an explanation at every step, had all my queries answered and felt highly confident in the management of my care which has been extremely reassuring.
With all the support I have also received from my friends and family, I feel extremely lucky.
Penny Gregg
Kirkwell,
Bishopthorpe,
York
