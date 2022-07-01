TO address the pressure currently facing the cask beer category, a North Yorkshire brewery has joined forces with a TV comedian to kickstart a cask campaign.
This is the latest instalment of Black Sheep brewery’s year-long category campaign simply named ‘Drink Cask Beer’ - a bold attempt to rescue cask and champion the drink for the entire beer industry.
The brewery has partnered with Yorkshire-based comedian Maisie Adam to create a 'Mean Tweets' style video to dispel the myths of cask beer.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Over the years, cask beer has found itself unfairly categorised as a drink for the older generation – and one for men in particular. But this quite simply isn’t true.
“We believe the cask category needs genuinely disruptive campaigns like ‘Drink Cask Beer’ to help the category back into growth."
With numerous comedy shows under her belt, such as Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats, the Masham brewery has partnered with Maisie to create a video, reading some of the negative things that people have said about cask beer online – before Maisie retorts in her usual, blunt style to explain exactly why they’re wrong.
