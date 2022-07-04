I WAS rather alarmed to read in Thursday's Press that student flats in the Coal Yard project on Mansfield Street are to be turned into a 'pop up' hotel over the summer period when the students have gone.
My concerns are: do they have planning permission for a change of use; will they be
paying rates as student accommodation is exempt; is it the thin end of the wedge -student accommodation is on prime sites in York; they will not operate on a level playing field with main stream hotels and guest houses as they will not have the same overheads.
Should there be a reduction in student numbers, will these properties become flats, having not gone through the normal planning process.
Should we stop building student accommodation on prime sites?
R Gray,
Dringhouses,
York
