ALCOHOL and violence featured in recent cases heard at York Magistrates Court.

Andrew Shane Rowe, 50, of Barlby Road, Barlby, pleaded guilty to wounding and assault. He was given a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does six months’ alcohol treatment, 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £1,100 compensation and £85 prosecution.

Dwain Wyrill, 31, of Sherringham Drive, Woodthorpe, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while twice the drink drive limit and driving without a licence and without insurance. He was also fined £335 with a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Darrell Anthony Green, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 weeks for three offences of stealing alcohol from shops in Clarence Street, and Foss Islands Road, York, He was ordered to pay £243.98 compensation.

Gyunter Zelkif, 22, of Brownlow Street, The Groves, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on Fulford Road, York, and was banned from driving for a further 16 months. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.