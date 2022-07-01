A STUNNING garden and sculpture park in North Yorkshire has been awarded National Plant Collection status.

Plant Heritage (PH) is a national horticultural charity which aims to conserve the diversity of garden plants in the UK and prevent the extinction of particular species.

And PH has specifically awarded the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park near Ripon, North Yorkshire the status for their collection of Rhododendron subsect. Fortunea of which there are 29 different types across the garden.

Jago Wallace, head of the National Collection of Rhododendrons at the garden said: “We have worked hard to achieve this award, undertaking specific recordings, research, care, and maintenance of these plants to keep them in good condition. We have created a new National Collection bed to help visitors see the Fortunea more closely. With the propagation of our plants being a major aim, all of the garden team have attended master classes on Rhododendron propagation, which gives us the skills to improve the care of our National Collection.”

The Himalayan Garden aims to run its own master classes, educating visitors, volunteers and future staff in the art of Rhododendron propagation. This will ensure that the Rhododendron subsect, Fortunea is conserved and thrives for future generations to admire and enjoy.

Go to himalayangarden.com