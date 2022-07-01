Three car owners most pay at least £800 each after they failed to respond to a court summons over alleged speeding offences.
Jamie Peter McKay, 40, of Bridge Close, Church Fenton, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a total of £816, consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Bradford.
Vladas Stanaitis, 40, of Fossgate, central York, was banned from driving for six months. He must pay £937 consisting of a £770 fine, a £77 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs for two offences of failure to tell police who was driving his car. The offences relate to alleged speeding in Bradford on December 1 and December 4.
Matthew Bagley, 45, of Church Field Lane, Great Ouseburn, must pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64 in Leeds.
All were sentenced at Bradford Magistrates Court after being convicted in their absence.
