Three car owners most pay at least £800 each after they failed to respond to a court summons over alleged speeding offences.

Jamie Peter McKay, 40, of Bridge Close, Church Fenton, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a total of £816, consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Bradford.