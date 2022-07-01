THE winners of this year's York Sports Awards claimed their prizes during a special ceremony at a university in the city.

The ninth York Sports Awards ceremony, held at the Roger Kirk Centre at the University of York, saw 46 awards handed out to the top athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators across the city.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture leisure and communities at City of York Council, who presented one of the awards, said: “It was a delight to be able to attend the first York Sports Awards since 2019 and to recognise the sporting achievements at every level of sport in the city, from schools to Olympians and, in particular, the unsung heroes who give up so much time to support sport across the city. The awards have been a wonderful reminder of the fantastic array of sport for all to enjoy in York.

“Congratulations to all winners as well as those nominated for their great achievements."

Olympic shot-putter Scott Lincoln and Paralympian Boccia athlete Beth Moulam were awarded Sportsman and Disability Sportsperson of the year at the prestigious event. Meanwhile, rower Lucy Edmunds, who represents Great Britain under 23s, was recognised as Sportswoman of the year.

York City Knights Ladies were the big team winners, scoring the Performance Team/Club of the year with their coach Lindsay Anfield - who was also voted Coach of the Year.

The Volunteer of the Year award was given to Georgia Briggs for her work at University of York Rugby Union Club.

York City Football Club Foundation’s 'Lifting Spirits' Initiative was voted the leading Wellbeing Project /Event of the Year for the Foundation’s work in supporting vulnerable and older people through sport.

A special Community Champion Award was presented to GoGet York a project making cycling and other outdoor activities accessible for all - and the Outstanding Service to Sport”Award, in association with City of York Council, was won by Yvette Shepherd for her dedication to York RI AFC.

Keith Morris, chair of Active York, the organisation that delivered the event, said: “It’s been a very difficult period for sport in the city. It was a real pleasure to be able to host this celebration of sport across our great city. We look forward to making this a major event in the sports calendar.

“The 2022 York Sports Awards could not have taken place without the involvement of sponsors, and I would like to thank City of York Council, Better, University of York, Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, York City Football Club Foundation, York City Knights, York Sport, Navigation Agency, North Yorkshire Sport and Rugby League World Cup 21 for their support.”