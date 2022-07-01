A SCAM warning has been issued to residents in York and North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they have seen an increase in a scam where the victim receives a telephone call from someone claiming to be from the bank's fraud team.

The victim is told there is a major fraud investigation going on in their bank and they need to safeguard their money immediately.

They are then told to attend their local branch and withdraw the amount in their account in cash. If challenged as to why they are doing this, they are to lie as the bank clerk is involved in the fraud. They are instructed to place the money in a shoe box or similar and are given a postal address to send the money to, when a new 'safe' account will be opened for them. The victim is further told to lie to the Post Office as to what is in the parcel they are sending.

Andy Fox from North Yorkshire Police's, financial abuse safeguarding officer, in the economic crime unit said: "If you are ever instructed to lie to the bank, police, family etc as to why you are withdrawing money it is a scam.

"Please feel free to forward this advice to people in your contact groups online so they have the opportunity to protect family and loved ones from this type of scam."