IT is now six years since the Brexit referendum. The following facts maybe of interest to some readers - just facts - not opinion (form your own).

From Fridays Financial Times:- "Pressure mounts on Sterling as trade figures drop to worst level on record. Trend due to single market exit".

Other economic reports suggest that whilst the effects of Covid have affected the whole world, Brexit has resulted in the UK's economic recovery being slowest in the world.

The London School of Economics’ Centre for Economic Performance crunched some numbers, taking the pandemic out of the equation, and has calculated that Brexit led to 6 per cent higher food prices during 2020 and 2021. This is partly explained by the fall in Sterling since the referendum (it has fallen 18 per cent against the US Dollar and a similar amount against the Euro resulting in higher import prices).

Business investment in UK is trailing that of other developed nations. The OECD is predicting that only heavily sanctioned Russia will have lower growth rate than the UK, through to 2023.

UK per capita income had fallen by four per cent in real terms between the second quarter of 2016, when the vote took place, and the last quarter of 2021. This compares with 15 per cent growth in the EU.

Both sides of the divide were hit hard by the pandemic, but it’s been broadly suggested that the EU’s recovery was more robust. At that point (end of 2021) the UK’s GDP per head was eight per cent lower than pre-pandemic, while the EU’s was eight per cent higher.

News headlines have focused on the fishing waters that physically separate the UK from the bloc, yet the reality is likely to stretch far beyond singly identifiable industries. A weaker pound, lower household incomes, lower investment and stymied trade will be the much broader reality – certainly for the time being.

Tony Taylor,

Grassholme,

Woodthorpe, York