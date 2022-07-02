Budding young footballers in York met an inspirational sporting hero when defender Charlie Cresswell returned to his roots.

The 19-year-old defender for Leeds United was the guest of honour at Dunnington Football Club's trophy presentation day for teams up to the under 12s.

Charlie who grew up in Dunnington trained with the grassroots club from the age of six up to 11 when he started his career with Leeds United.

He captained the Under 23s Leeds United team to the Premier Division 2 title, has played Premier League for Leeds on a number of occasions and has recently represented England Under 21s.

The young Dunnington players were invited to ask Charlie questions, and they quizzed him enthusiastically about his career, training, and views of other professional footballers.

'How many red and yellow cards have you had?' 'What did you want to be when you were five?', 'Who are you most scared of?' and 'Will you sign my boot?' were among the quick-fire questions.

Charlie whose father Richard Cresswell played for Leeds United also signed football boots, shirts and balls, and posed for photographs with the teams.

The Dunnington trophy day also featured fun five-a-side games, and coaches braved a spell in the stocks as teammates threw wet sponges at them.

Grant Tolworthy, the under 19 Dunnington manager who coached Charlie from u6 to u11s, attended the fun day with Charlie.

"He has great talent and a great attitude," said Grant.

And Charlie's advice to the young players?

"Just have fun, work hard and see where that takes you," he said, at Dunnington Sports Club ground, Common Road.

"I will forever be coming back here because of my childhood. I was always coming; even when I joined the academy I used to come down and train with Grant and the team and just have fun. It's what it's about when you're young. You don't want to be taking life too seriously at that age. I've loved my childhood growing up in Dunnington. It was one big family back then and it looks like it is now."

Asked about the season, he said: "It has been a weird one for me being on the fringe, playing here and there - making that transition from younger age groups to first team. It's taught me a lot of patience. I have had to be patient. I know if I keep working hard and pushing myself I know my time will come."