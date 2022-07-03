LITTLE Teddy Payne is a real trouper and has gone through weeks of gruelling cancer treatment with a smile.

Teddy, aged five of Thornton-le-Clay, near York, has been battling a rare childhood cancer that has had him facing four rounds of chemotherapy and led to hair loss.

And yet the car-mad lad has kept smiling throughout.

Dad Carl said: "He's gone through all of this with a smile on his face."

And the whole family is smiling this week at the news Teddy's cancer treatment is working.

Teddy will have even more reasons to smile because family friend Holly Long is walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks with friend Greta Mascheretti to raise money for the Terrington Hall pupil to have some great days out.

Teddy's mum Tracey and nana Linda are clients at Dixie Hair and Beauty salon in North Moor Road, Huntington, York, where Holly is the manager.

She has been following Teddy's story and decided to do the fundraising challenge in his honour.

Teddy Payne, 5, who is "car mad" and just gone through cancer treatment and will now enjoy some grand days out

She said: "Teddy's family come into our salon so I have been following his journey from the start. He is a little fighter but his story really hit home as I have a daughter a very similar age to Teddy, and I cannot even imagine as a mum, having to watch my own daughter go through the treatment. He’s done it all with the biggest smile on his face."

Holly and Greta plan to complete the Three Peaks Challenge in September with the aim of raising £1,000 for Teddy.

Teddy's mum Tracey said: "Words can't describe ow supportive people can be. Holly is amazing for doing this for us."

Dad Carl added: "We felt the money should go to charity but Holly is adamant it is for Teddy. He wants to do all sorts including going to a safari park to see lions and tigers. He is car mad so we will have to do something with racing cars!"

And the family have just received some great news in the past week - latest scans show Teddy is in remission.

He was diagnosed with a rare type of Hodgkin lymphoma cancer called nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma (NLPHL).

Carl said: "It is rare cancer - only two people a year under the age of 15 will get it." And he was full of praise for the medical teams who have treated Teddy in recent months. "They have been truly unbelievable."

To find out more about Holly's fundraising, visit the GoFundMe page at: https://gf.me/v/c/b279/kp2g55-teddy