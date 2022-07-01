PEOPLE visiting Helmsley this weekend are being urged to look out for a woman who has now been missing for almost a week.
Police say large open areas around the market town have been searched by a mountain rescue team, a police drone, a police helicopter and an off-road police motorcycle to look for Chelsea Allen, 31, who left home on foot and was last seen at an address in Helmsley in the early hours of last Sunday morning.
Inspector Ian Roberts, from North Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit, said it was 'very concerning' she had been missing for six days.
"We’re supporting her family while our inquires continue to try and locate her," he said.
“If required, the searches will continue across the weekend. I urge any members of the public in the Helmsley area to remain vigilant."
Chelsea, who has several tattoos, was wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers.
She has links to Hemsworth and Pontefract in West Yorkshire and so it’s possible that she could have headed for this area, and West Yorkshire Police is supporting the inquiry.
Anyone with information should phone 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting ref NYP-26062022-0266.
