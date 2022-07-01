City of York Council is to light the City Walls blue today to mark Action Mesothelioma Day.

Mesothelioma is a cancer usually caused by breathing in asbestos dust. More than 2,600 people are diagnosed with it each year and whilst it develops very slowly it is often fatal. There are currently around 2,500 deaths from Mesothelioma each year in the UK.

Councillor Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Adult Social Care & Public Health, said: "Mesothelioma is a cancer that is very slow to develop, but eventually deadly. It often takes a long time to develop, with people getting the first symptoms 30 to 40 years after they were first exposed to asbestos.

"Every year, events are held across the country to commemorate all the lives lost to mesothelioma, and - through the Asbestos Victims Support Groups’ Forum UK - to raise money for medical research.

City of York Council said it was proud to play a role in raising awareness of this terrible disease and encouraging residents to support the Forum's fundraising."

Anyone affected by Mesothelioma in Yorkshire can find information, support and practical advice through MESothelioma Support Yorkshire (MESSY).

Donations to the Asbestos Victims Support Groups' Forum UK can be made online.