A University of York research centre has appointed four artists in residence to interpret and communicate its work.

Researchers at the Leverhulme Centre for Anthropocene Biodiversity (LCAB) aim to understand the causes and consequences of biodiversity gains and losses, and inform and influence how society responds.

Now, the four artists will work with researchers over the next 12 months to produce persuasive and innovative art, designed to inspire further interdisciplinary research.

Amy Cutler will explore complex environmental data to generate new real-time cinematic performances, and an online film.

Laura Denning will use braille as a tactile device for triggering sonic works which bring habitats through time alive.

Julia Schauerman will compose a soundscape mixed with spoken word which evokes specific places and time periods to tell a story of sustainable food production.

May Sumbwanyambe will looks at wildlife trade regulations in Africa.

LCAB Director Professor Chris Thomas said: “We are really excited about these one-of-a-kind collaborations which provide a platform to develop new ways to communicate LCAB’s original research into how the relationship between humanity and the natural world is changing. Through interdisciplinary innovation, we can explore how we might imagine, develop and maintain a sustainable future.”

Sarah Bezan, an LCAB postdoctoral researcher who will collaborate with Amy Cutler, added: “We were truly overwhelmed by the number of applications we received; the creativity and enthusiasm from both artists and researchers has been fantastic. I cannot wait to begin working with Amy on this wonderful opportunity to create art based on the Centre’s interdisciplinary work and explore new ways of thinking about my own research.”