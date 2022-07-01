Two hospitality businesses are moving into the redeveloped prison site, Treadmills, in Northallerton.

‘Farmhouse’ has taken the ground floor unit at the former Governor's House and ‘Open Jar’ will move into one of the three restaurant units currently being built with a new Everyman Cinema on the site.

Open Jar currently operates from bases in Norton and Seaton Carew and will serve street food as well as a classic menu – and offer live entertainment. Farmhouse is an all day independent restaurant which also has a base at the Everyman Cinema in Harrogate.

The former Northallerton Prison site has been transformed into a retail, business and leisure destination by Hambleton District Council and leading Yorkshire developer, Wykeland Group.

Wykeland Development Director, Jonathan Stubbs, said: “Securing two high-quality independent restaurant businesses for Treadmills is a further demonstration of the appeal of this unique destination.

“The formerly derelict Northallerton prison site has been transformed into a thriving hub for shopping, business and learning, with the latest phase adding leisure into the exciting mix of uses.”

Hambleton District Council Leader, Councillor Mark Robson, added: “It is an exciting time for Northallerton – and the Treadmills development. It is fast becoming the place to be based to work, learn and enjoy leisure time.

“We have an eclectic range of businesses choosing to expand here – once the cinema is open and the public open space is complete later this year, Northallerton will have a much improved offer for the day and nighttime economies, which we hope will attract people from both inside and outside the district to enjoy."

The Treadmills development is currently home to two supermarkets – Lidl and Iceland; a kitchen supplier – Kutchenhaus; pilates studio – Umove; business centre C4DI (Centre for Digital Innovation); and Campus@Northallerton (University of Sunderland and York College).

The latest phase of the development will be completed by the end of this year and will house the Everyman cinema and three restaurants. There is also a further unit for a hospitality business under the first floor wing of the C4DI building.