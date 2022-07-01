THE head teacher at a York girls school has spoken out about the US Supreme Court decision to end constitutional protections for abortion in America.

David Griffiths joined The Mount School York in January of this year, becoming the 20th principal since the all-girls’ school moved to Castlegate in 1831 and the first man to lead the school since co-founder, William Tuke, retired in 1804.

The Mount School, is now in Dalton Terrace, and counts Dame Judi Dench among it’s former pupils.

Mr Griffiths said he felt compelled to speak out following a decision by the American Supreme Court conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion case Roe v Wade.

“It doesn’t matter what perspective of politics, nationality or gender you bring to this issue, it’s impossible not to take to heart the simplicity of the point made by Kamala Harris: ‘How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?’” said Mr Griffiths.

“With the authority that comes from being the first female US Vice President, Harris asked her rhetorical question earlier this year at an election fundraiser for Democrat women legislators who support pro-choice rights.

“With the legislative protections provided by Roe v Wade overturned by the US Supreme Court, women’s reproductive rights in the US now pass to the individual states to determine; America’s mid-term elections in those states this November take on a particular significance.

“It is incongruous, uncomfortable, possibly even unwanted for a man to speak on the issue of women’s rights and their freedoms. But earlier this year, I became the first male in almost 225 years to lead The Mount School and, in the short time I have been here, I have seen and learned very quickly how significant it is to be able to create space for girls and women to flourish on their own terms.

“Meaningful actions to bring about change in this globalised world require a degree of grit and endurance with a strong core message. This is why initiatives like our new Borealis Society hold such appeal. The Borealis Society is an academic programme throughout the winter that pivots into a physically challenging expedition to Boreal and Arctic areas in the summer. Girls develop their academic interests and reflective practice through this demanding, life-enhancing three-to-four-week experience. This Sunday we travel to Iceland; the second Borealis Society trip will be to Greenland.

“I am proud of the progress that each Mount pupil makes every day. Mount alumnae assure me that they cherish these experiences throughout their lives, and it’s no wonder that so many of those lives are adventurous and extraordinary.

“It is my privilege to lead the school that empowers these women, and women-to-be, with the skills and abilities to steadfastly claim and retain their rights and freedoms.”