A KNIFEMAN who smashed up a city centre restaurant and terrorised its staff has had his time in jail extended.

Jason Francis Smith, 45, was on bail for his crimes at Middle Feast in Lendal when he carried out two racial crimes, York Magistrates Court heard.

On February 22 this year, he assaulted a man and called him names in York. Both offences were racially aggravated.

The court jailed Smith for 20 weeks to be served consecutively to the 18-month sentence he was given at York Crown Court last month for the crimes he committed at Middle Feast in March last year. He is now serving nearly two years behind bars.

The lower court also ordered him to pay £100 compensation to the man he assaulted in February this year.

Smith, of St Mary’s Lane, Clifton, pleaded guilty to theft of a bottle of alcohol and some mints together worth £11.40 from Tesco’s, racial assault and racial behaviour, all committed on February 22.

On June 1 this year, York Crown Court heard how he made an employee at Middle Feast fear he would be killed and how he caused thousands of pounds of damage at the restaurant.

Smith pleaded guilty to threatening the employee with a knife and criminal damage.