The University of York has extended a 'hand of friendship' to a Ukrainian university which has been under bombardment by the Russians.

York and the bomb-damaged Karazin Kharkiv National University (KKNU), in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, have signed a 'memorandum of understanding'.

The 'twinning' arrangement will involve staff and student exchanges, academic links, sharing of online academic resources and preserving library content.

It is part of a national 'twinning initiative' between UK universities and institutions in Ukraine designed to offer support and friendship while Ukraine is under attack.

The city of Kharkiv came under ferocious assault in the early days and weeks of the Russian invasion, and is still close to the front line of the war.

Photographs clearly show the damage caused by bombs to KKNU university buildings.

The memorandum of understanding between the two universities was signed over Zoom earlier this month by the University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, and Professor Tetyana Kaganovska, President of Karazin Kharkiv National University.

Prof Jeffery said: “It has been extraordinary to build a programme of collaboration with a University which has been under bombardment for months.

“That our colleagues in Karazin Kharkiv National University have been thinking even in those circumstances about how to work jointly with the University of York on staff and student exchange, accessing online learning materials, and preserving precious library collections has been inspirational.

“So it was both exciting and humbling to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will shape our collaboration through and beyond the war.”

The university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Saul Tendler added: “ We are immensely humbled to see so many colleagues from KKNU developing relationships with York staff, despite the terrible situation many find themselves in. It is truly a testament to the character and resilience of Ukraine.

“We will continue to deepen the relationship between KKNU and York, and look forward to seeing the partnership grow from strength to strength. We hope to one day meet our Ukrainian colleagues face-to-face and look forward to welcoming them to York. They continue to have our deepest support, and will do so long after the war ends.”

KKNU president Prof Kaganovska said the link between the two universities had created an 'umbrella framework encompassing new pilot programmes combining the knowledge, expertise, and networks of the two institutions'.

She added: “It will support the capacity-building for the restoration of the education process, creation of new methodological principles and practices as well as the agenda for sustainable development of our partnership despite the war. I am looking forward to the new actions that will be developed as a result of this mutual cooperation.”