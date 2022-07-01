THE Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will be passing through York next week, arriving in Malton and Scarborough.

Ryedale District Council is planning events to mark the event, as the baton for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games tours the country.

In Ryedale, the Queen’s Baton Relay will pass through Malton on Wednesday July 13th, the same day as York and Scarborough.

Beginning on Yorkersgate near the War Memorial at 2.08pm, Batonbearers will then make their way up Market Place, left onto Newbiggin, cross onto Princess Road and then turn left onto Old Malton Road.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will finish just before the mini roundabout on Old Malton Road at 2.30pm.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director of Place and Resources for Ryedale District Council, said: "It is very exciting for us to be hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay this summer and we’ve been working hard to make sure we give a warm, Ryedale welcome as it passes through Malton.

"I would really encourage our citizens to come out to watch and cheer on the Batonbearers if they are able and enjoy some of the Commonwealth-themed activity that local businesses are planning."

The council is encouraging citizens to line the route to celebrate and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in the community.

The authority is also running Commonwealth themed competitions with local schools, businesses and citizens.

A 1st, 2nd, 3rd prize will be awarded for the best dressed house. Photos of entries should be sent to RyedaleBatonRelay2022@ryedale.gov.uk. Further details of Ryedale events can be found on the council website.

To learn more about the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr