POLICE were called in after several large snakes were spotted in a North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating the circumstances in which the three snakes came to be abandoned in Scarborough.

On Wednesday, two large Royal Pythons were found inside a public litter bin, and on Thursday, a third Royal Python was found in a grassy area nearby in the Falsgrave area of the town.

The force said all three appeared to be in good health, and are now being cared for by a reptile expert.

North Yorkshire Police are working alongside the RSPCA, and would like to speak to anyone who may know the snakes’ owner, or the circumstances leading up to them being left.

PC Graham Bilton, North Yorkshire Police's wildlife crime officer for the Scarborough area, said: “It is very concerning that three large non-native snakes appear to have been abandoned with no consideration for their welfare. I’d like to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries.”

Please contact graham.bilton@northyorkshire.police.uk, or phone 101 and select option 2. Quote reference number 12220112322 when passing information.

According to the RSPCA, royal pythons are not venomous, and use constriction to kill their wild prey.

One of the Royal Python snakes found in Falsgrave, Scarborough